Trump “wanted nothing less than President Zelensky to go to a microphone and say investigations, Biden and Clinton,” Kent told House impeachment inquiry.
Kent’s assessment came from a summary of a conversation that Trump had with Gordon Sondland, a Trump megadonor turned diplomat, who from his perch in Brussels had seized control of Ukraine policy.
Democrats expect Kent to testify publicly on Wednesday with William B. Taylor Jr., the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, as the impeachment inquiry moves into a new phase. Kent’s testimony was released on the same day that Jennifer Williams, a Foreign Service officer and top aide to Vice President Pence, offered insight behind closed doors into Pence’s knowledge of the shadow campaign to extract political favors from the Ukrainians.
The transcript of Kent’s hours-long deposition suggests that, during his public testimony, he will lay out his frustrations with the pressure campaign being run by Trump and his top aides in especially stark terms. The career bureaucrat began his closed-door testimony by describing a “campaign of lies” and “slander” that he said was waged by Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, in an effort to get Marie Yovanovitch fired from her Kyiv posting this spring. Yovanovitch is also expected to be among the Democrats’ roster of public witnesses next week.
Giuliani had aligned himself with corrupt Ukrainian prosecutors, including one official who was “essentially colluding” with other corrupt officials to undermine a Ukrainian probe into a fake passport ring that threatened U.S. security, Kent told impeachment investigators. At various points Kent also described himself as battling officials inside the State Department to ensure that congressional subpoenas were honored and a full accounting of Giuliani’s activities reached lawmakers.