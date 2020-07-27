Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may pursue Trump’s financial records, denies Congress access for now
Trump’s civil complaint seeks to block Vance from obtaining Trump’s records through a subpoena to his accounting firm, Mazars USA. His lawyers, barred by the Supreme Court’s 7-to-2 ruling from arguing presidential immunity, are focused now on challenging the subpoena’s legality.
In the complaint, Trump’s lawyers argued that Vance’s subpoena contains language mirroring what was used by congressional Democrats in their attempt to seek these and other financial records. The matching text “confirms that he lacked a good faith basis and that the subpoena amounts to harassment of the President,” says the filing by William Consovoy and other attorneys representing Trump.
In arguing the subpoena is too broad, Consovoy wrote that it is “not remotely confined” to the grand jury investigation Vance began in 2018.
“Moreover,” Consovoy wrote, “the subpoena demands voluminous documents that relate to topics and entities far beyond the District Attorney’s limited jurisdiction under New York law.” He referred to it as an “arbitrary fishing expedition.”
Vance’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records to conceal payments made to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Each had claimed during the run-up to the election that they had affairs with Trump several years ago, allegations the president has denied.
Lawyers for Trump are expected to push for Vance’s office to reveal more about the scope of its investigation, a move the district attorney opposes. Carey Dunne, Vance’s general counsel, recently said Trump’s newest challenges should be accelerated, and that further delays would have the effect of giving Trump the immunity he wanted but the Supreme Court rejected.
The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.