The ruling came as one judge on the three-member panel pressed the district attorney's team about the scope of its grand jury probe, saying the request seems "really very broad" as the president's lawyers have argued.

Judge John Walker Jr., one of three justices hearing arguments at the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals over whether to prevent the subpoena from being enforced while further litigation in the case continues, asked a lawyer for the district attorney’s office how one would determine whether its request for Trump’s records is, in fact, “very broad and might engage in some fishing.”

“It seems to me it’s really very broad when you’re asking for activities in New York, Dubai and so forth,” the judge said.

Carey Dunne, general counsel for Cyrus Vance Jr., said the district attorney’s grand jury investigation of Trump’s business activities is secret and should remain so, but suggested it was common for Vance’s team to make such wide-reaching requests.

“There’s nothing unusual about an office like ours asking for information about out-of-state or foreign transactions,” Dunne told the panel, noting that many major banks and financial institutions are located in New York. “The company at the center has headquarters in Manhattan; that’s why we have jurisdiction,” he added, apparently referring to the Trump Organization.

Trump's appeal will be resolved relatively quickly, with arguments set for Sept. 25, according to Tuesday's order. The stay is active pending the outcome of that hearing and written briefs that will be filed in advance.

Vance’s office is investigating hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who alleged having affairs with Trump several years ago, claims the president has denied. The district attorney’s team, buoyed by the Supreme Court’s July ruling rejecting Trump’s initial argument for seeking to shield his financial records, has suggested it is also looking at potential bank and insurance fraud related to Trump’s company.

Trump first sought to have Vance’s subpoena tossed on the grounds that, as president, he had immunity from such investigations — an argument the Supreme Court shot down in a major decision earlier this summer. The high court’s ruling, however, invited Trump to challenge the formal request for records on other grounds.

His legal team’s new position is that Vance’s request amounts to politically motivated harassment and reaches too far, rendering it legally invalid. In arguments Tuesday morning, the president’s lawyer William Consovoy said “irreparable harm” for Trump would result should the subpoena be enforced before the case is fully litigated and the appeals process is exhausted.