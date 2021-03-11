“While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore,” Carlson said, showing a picture of a service member modeling a flight suit designed for pregnant women. The woman in the photo, an Air Force officer, was wearing an artificial bump.

AD

AD

As part of a larger attempt to make for a more diverse force, Pentagon leaders in the last year have elevated efforts to retain and promote women by developing specialized uniforms for pregnant airmen, adjusting height and weight requirements for aircrew to allow shorter, lighter troops to fly, and other initiatives.

Women, who make up about 16 percent of the military, have long cited sexual assault and the challenges of balancing motherhood and military life as among the reasons they leave ranks earlier than men.

“The bottom line is, it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along,” Carlson said. “This is a mockery of the military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

AD

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, the force’s top enlisted official, addressed the comments on social media.

AD

“Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on,” he said on Twitter. “@TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”

Gen. Paul Funk II, who heads Army Training and Doctrine Command, said that women “serve honorably” around the world.

“They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us,” he wrote on Twitter.

AD

Senior officials responded after female service members circulated videos of Carlson’s statements with their own commentary.

Army Maj. Heather Tregle wrote on Twitter that she “had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College.”

AD

“If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,” she wrote.

Another Army officer posted photos of herself while pregnant, including one in which she is accepting a Pentagon award for superior maintenance.

The Army’s Twitter account appeared to make a subtle reference to the controversy Thursday. The account posted a photo of a female soldier rendering a salute paired with the line “I am a warrior and member of a team,” which is part of the Army creed.

AD

The Canadian military also weighed in, appearing to troll Carlson by posting “*tightens ponytail*.”

A spokesperson for Fox News did not return a request for comment.

Even as Biden highlighted the nomination of Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Gen. Laura Richardson to become combatant commanders this week, women remain underrepresented in the military’s highest ranks, and sexual assault and harassment are widespread problems that have defied years of eradication efforts.

The military is divided over how to best incorporate female troops, as debate continues over fitness standards and the role of women in combat positions.