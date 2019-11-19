For “substantial portions of their shifts, Noel and Thomas sat at their desk, browsed the Internet, and moved around the common area” of the section of the jail where Epstein was held, known as the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, the grand jury charged.

AD

AD

The indictment charges Noel and Thomas repeatedly signed false “count slips” even though they failed to conduct the required counts at midnight, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. They also failed to conduct more frequent checks on Epstein, which had been ordered by higher-ups at the jail, according to the indictment.

At the time of his death, Epstein was being held at the jail while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges that could have led to decades in prison. He had pleaded not guilty.

The death of the most high-profile defendant in the federal prison system led to a major shake-up at the Bureau of Prisons. Attorney General William P. Barr brought in a former director of the agency to run it again and replaced the top official at the MCC, saying the preliminary investigation had found “serious irregularities at the center.”

AD

AD

The two staffers were placed on leave shortly after Epstein’s death; they were arrested Tuesday morning.

In recent weeks, prosecutors sought to have the officers plead guilty, though they refused, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The corrections officers union has said the MCC has been notoriously understaffed and its officers overworked, including the two on duty that night.

The investigations already have found a troubling lack of follow-through by Bureau of Prisons personnel after a July 23 incident in which Epstein may have tried to kill himself, according to people familiar with them.

In that incident, guards rushed to Epstein’s cell when his cellmate at the time, Nicholas Tartaglione, began yelling, according to these people. Tartaglione told officers he had noticed that Epstein had a bedsheet around his neck and appeared to be trying to kill himself, the people said.

AD

AD

Epstein denied that, they said, and told prison staff that he had been attacked — something Tar­taglione denied.

Some MCC staff doubted Epstein’s claim, suspecting instead that he either faked a suicide attempt or intended to take his own life, the people said.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch, but officials lifted those measures six days later, on July 29. On that day, MCC officials returned Epstein to the Special Housing Unit — where officers were directed to check on him in his cell every 30 minutes. The other explicit condition of his removal from suicide watch was that Epstein would not be left alone in a cell — although he was, these people said.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges based on allegations that he paid underage girls for sex acts. That plea deal was part of an agreement with federal prosecutors that has been criticized as too lenient.

AD