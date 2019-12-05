Brian Benczkowski, who heads the Justice Department’s criminal division, said Yakubets was the “leader of a criminal cyber gang,” who had been involved in cyber crime for the past decade on an “unimaginable scale.”

“Maksim Yakubets allegedly has engaged in a decade-long cybercrime spree that deployed two of the most damaging pieces of financial malware ever used and resulted in tens of millions of dollar losses to victims worldwide,” he said in a statement announcing the case.

Yakubets was charged in two separate cases — one in Pennsylvania and the other in Nebraska — for distributing malware known as “Bugat” and “Zeus” that stole unsuspecting victims’ passwords and other personal information. The hackers were then able to reroute wire transfers to foreign bank accounts run by “money mules.” Turashev was also charged in connection with the Bugat case.

Authorities said many of the thousands of U.S. victims were small to midsized businesses, targeted by email phishing scams. FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said those targeted included a dairy company in Ohio, a luggage store in New Mexico and an order of religious sisters.

Bowdich conceded because the two men are in Russia, it is unlikely they will ever be brought to the U.S. to face charges.

“It’s difficult, no doubt,” he said, “but it’s not impossible.”

Court documents allege Yakubets was part of a group called the “Jabber Zeus Crew” that began their scheme as far back as 2009. Investigators recovered chat logs between the group that show them reacting to a Washington Post article that year about their apparent effort to steal $415,000 from the coffers of Bullitt County, Ky.

“I’m really pissed,” Yakubets wrote. “They exposed the entire deal.”

Bowdich said the logs show “they didn’t like it that they were unmasked.”

