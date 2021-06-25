The report finds no evidence that the objects, characterized as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, were the handiwork of alien beings. But in almost all of the 144 cases that a team of government experts examined, a lack of data stymied their efforts to say definitively what they were.
The largely inconclusive results of the report, which was required by Congress, are sure to fuel Americans’ long-running interest in unexplained sightings, which have received unprecedented levels of attention in recent years from government officials and lawmakers.
Read the full report: A preliminary assessment by the U.S. government on unidentified aerial phenomena
The mere existence of the report was a remarkable acknowledgment that human beings have encountered objects that perform feats we cannot explain.
The report does find that not all the UAPs behaved in the same way, which led the experts to offer different hypotheses about what they might be. The objects “very clearly demonstrate an array of aerial behaviors,” said a senior U.S. government official who described the report’s findings to a group of reporters on the condition of anonymity because the document had not yet been released.
“There is no one answer about what these UAP are,” the official said.
Some UFO believers hope a new report will be vindicating. But others say they’ve been burned before.
The report offers five categories of potential explanations for the objects, which were observed between 2004 and this year. The first is, essentially, junk — man-made objects cluttering the air, such as balloons or even plastic bags, that are mistaken for craft. Only one of the 144 encounters was definitively characterized, and it fell into this category.
Then there is the air itself. Ice crystals, moisture or heat fluctuations could register as a flying object to cameras and sensors on aircraft or aboard ships at sea. Navy aircraft and vessels have tracked and in some cases recorded encounters with UAPs that appear to zoom across a field of vision at unexpected speed, which had led some experts to question whether the supposed objects were actually just tricks of light or water.
The third possible explanation, according to the report, is that the objects are some kind of craft designed by the U.S. government or an American corporation. But that explanation seemed unlikely, according to officials who had earlier been briefed on the report and were confident that the UAPs are not American technology.
The objects could have been designed by a foreign adversary, the report found, offering a fourth explanation. China and Russia are making strides in hypersonic technology and directed energy, areas of increasing focus at the Pentagon.
The fifth and final category is one sure to entice ufologists and amateur sleuths, as well as U.S. officials: “Other.” The description is something of a catchall that could apply to encounters that were brief or generated too little data to advance a theory. Some of these encounters might be better defined with more information or through scientific advances to analyze the phenomena, the report finds.
“I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the ranking member of the intelligence committee, said: “For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that had superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed. This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is just a first step. The Defense Department and Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.