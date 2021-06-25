“I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”