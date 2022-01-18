The attacks come as Kyiv braces for a potential invasion by Russia, which has close to 100,000 troops massed on its border with Ukraine.
The presence of destructive malware on the computers of several Ukrainian government agencies was first reported by Microsoft in a blog post late Saturday. That malware, which Microsoft has dubbed WhisperGate, “has been recorded in several institutions that have become victims of the attack,” the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine said in a statement Tuesday.
“Thus with a high probability it can be argued that the defacement of the websites of the attacked government agencies and the destruction of data using a wiper are components of one cyber attack aimed at the greatest damage to the infrastructure of state electronic resources,” the agency said.
The identity of the attacker has not been officially determined, though the Ukrainian government has said it believes Russia is responsible.
On Sunday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation issued a statement on the Web defacements. “To date, it can be said that all the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack,” the statement said. “Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspace.”
The hack that defaced Ukrainian government agencies and other organizations’ websites Friday came with the ominous message: “Be afraid and expect the worst.”
The agencies whose computer disks were wiped provided “critical executive branch or emergency response functions,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s vice president for customer security and trust, said in a separate blog post Saturday.
Stern reported from Kyiv.