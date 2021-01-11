The campaign served not only to discredit Biden but also to advance Russia’s interests by driving a wedge between the United States and Ukraine.

The Treasury Department stated that all seven individuals and four organizations sanctioned have ties to Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s parliament whom the U.S. government has declared an “active Russian agent.” Derkach was sanctioned by the department in September. He has denied he is a Russian agent.

“Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our election systems and processes.”

The sanctions in the twilight of Trump’s tenure show how, despite the president’s aversion to acknowledging Russian efforts to interfere in American elections, his administration has sought to highlight the Kremlin’s efforts.

A key question will be how the incoming Biden administration deals with what will almost certainly be continuing efforts to influence and undermine American democracy.

“The American people have a right to know how foreign actors, starting with Russia, have tried, even in the current political moment, to influence the outcome of our elections,” said Andrew S. Weiss, a Russia expert and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “And these Russian activities can’t be left unanswered.”

Ihor Novikov, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said, “This is a welcome step to protect both our countries.”

Shortly after the Treasury Department sanctioned Derkach, the State Department revoked the visa of Andrii Telizhenko, The Washington Post reported last fall. Telizhenko, a political fixer and former low-level official in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, was among those sanctioned Monday. He aided Giuliani in his 2019 effort to dig up dirt on Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma.

Telizhenko was present when Giuliani met with Derkach in Kyiv in December 2019, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Shortly after, U.S. intelligence agencies warned the White House that Giuliani was the target of a Russian influence operation.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert J. Costello, said Giuliani never peddled disinformation on the Bidens and did not rely on Derkach for material. He said the Treasury Department’s statement is an attempt to “paint guilt on people by association.” The sanctions’ timing, coming in the midst of another effort by Democrats to impeach Trump, “is more than curious,” he said.

Telizhenko has denied any involvement in Russian interference or disinformation operations and denied working with Derkach.

Telizhenko sparked U.S. officials’ concern in early 2019 when he began promoting pro-Russian, anti-Biden narratives by sharing information with GOP lawmakers. He told The Post last year that he cooperated extensively with an investigation by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) of the Bidens and Burisma. He said he turned over “more than 100 emails” drawn mainly from his previous work at the Ukraine Embassy.

The probe ended in September, having failed to turn up evidence that Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma influenced then-Vice President Joe Biden or the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

“By imposing sanctions on Telizhenko, the Trump administration confirms that Senate Republicans’ year-long investigation was based on Russian disinformation,” the Senate Finance Committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), said in a statement.

A spokesman for Johnson did not reply to a request for comment.

Also sanctioned were former Ukrainian officials Konstiantyn Kulyk and Oleksandr Onyshchenko, and current lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky. Kulyk, a former state prosecutor, teamed up with Derkach to spread false accusations of international corruption, the Treasury Department said.

Onyshchenko, who has fled Ukraine to avoid prosecution for corruption, provided Derkach edited audiotapes purporting to be of conversations between Ukrainian and U.S. officials, the Treasury Department said. Derkach played the tapes at a news conference last summer, claiming the conversations were between former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and Joe Biden, then serving as vice president.

Dubinsky is a close Derkach ally, and the two men in late 2019 called for an investigation of Biden. Dubinsky met with Giuliani in Kyiv in December 2019.

The Treasury Department also designated two media front companies that promoted disinformation at Derkach’s behest. One, called NabuLeaks, was used to disparage the national anti-corruption bureau in Kyiv. Derkach is the “de facto owner” of the other, Era-Media TOV, the department said. The department also sanctioned two members of Derkach’s media team and a former Derkach assistant.