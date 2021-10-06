What to do about Afghanistan is a subject of near-constant discussion within the Biden administration, in bilateral talks between governments and in international forums. It will be a hot topic at the annual World Bank and IMF meetings in Washington next week, and at the Group of 20 summit in Rome at the end of October. Already, some U.S. allies who, like the administration, set up offices in the Qatari capital of Doha after shutting down their Afghanistan embassies, are starting to talk about reestablishing a presence in Kabul short of diplomatic relations.