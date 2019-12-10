Otaibi left Turkey shortly after the killing and reportedly was fired from his position.

Otaibi was one of 17 Saudis sanctioned last November for their involvement in the death of Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post.

AD

U.S. lawmakers have complained that the Trump administration has not done enough to punish the perpetrators in an effort to preserve its military and political relationship with the kingdom. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appeared irritated when reporters have asked about the status of a U.S. probe into who in the Saudi hierarchy knew about the plot.

AD

“Our action today is another important step in responding to Khashoggi’s killing,” the State Department said in a statement announcing Otaibi’s blacklisting.

“The State Department continues to urge the Government of Saudi Arabia to conduct a full, fair, and transparent trial of those responsible for Mr. Khashoggi’s death, and to hold accountable all those involved in his death,” the statement said. “We will continue to seek all relevant facts, consult Congress, and work with other nations to hold accountable those involved in the killing.”

AD

The Saudis have been conducting a secret trial of 11 suspects in the case but have not even named the defendants. Otaibi is not believed to be among them.

Earlier this year, Agnès Callamard, a U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, criticized the Saudi investigation for failing “to address the chain of command” to determine who ordered Khashoggi’s murder and said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king’s son and designated heir, should have been looked into.

AD

The move against Otaibi was one of several actions taken to mark International Human Rights Day. The State Department also barred entry to two Paraguayan officials for corruption and a Russian official U.S. officials have accused of presiding over the summary execution of 27 men in Chechnya. The Treasury Department sanctioned 18 people for human rights abuses in Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Congo and South Sudan.

AD