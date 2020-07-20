“The Department has extensive credible information that Kadyrov is responsible for numerous gross violations of human rights dating back more than a decade, including torture and extrajudicial killings,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement issued while he was en route to Britain.

AD

Though the United States has repeatedly assailed Kadyrov, Pompeo said the abuses are continuing and even intensifying.

“We are concerned that Mr. Kadyrov is now using the excuse of the coronavirus pandemic to inflict further human rights abuses on the people of the Chechen Republic,” he said.

AD

Kadyrov has threatened journalists who have reported on the government’s attempts to intimidate people into avoiding tests for covid-19 and called those reporters “enemies of the state.”

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, wrote on Facebook, “It will be hard to respond reciprocally, but we will figure something out,” according to Sputnik News.

AD

Kadyrov, whose Facebook and Instagram accounts have been suspended, breezily dismissed the State Department and Pompeo on another platform.

In a message on Telegram, Kadyrov posted a photo of himself holding two guns and surrounded by other weaponry and wrote: “Pompeo, we accept the fight! What comes next will be more interesting.”

Kadyrov took over as Moscow’s favored Chechen leader in the years after his father was assassinated in a 2004 explosion in Grozny.

AD

Akhmad Kadyrov was a well-known resistance figure fighting for Chechen independence from Russia during the first Chechen War from 1994 to 1996. But during the Second Chechen War, which President Vladimir Putin launched in 1999 as he prepared to take over the Kremlin, the elder Kadyrov switched sides and backed Moscow, seeing elements of Islamic extremism in the insurgency. He became Moscow’s chosen Chechen leader, a role ceded to his son in the years after his death.

AD

Since the younger Kadyrov took over as president of Chechnya in 2007, political analysts have remarked on an unspoken pact between Grozny and Moscow, which essentially gives him free rein over the republic on Russia’s southern border so long as he tamps down on separatist sentiments and doesn’t pose problems for the Kremlin.

But at times, Kadyrov’s activities — including reports of torture and police brutality — have drawn international condemnation.

AD

Some of those who have sought to bring attention to abuses have been killed.

In 2009, Natalya Estemirova, an activist who worked on Chechnya at the Russian human rights group Memorial, was abducted and murdered.

AD

Oyub Titiev, who took over as Memorial’s representative in Chechnya, was sentenced to four years in a prison colony last year on drug charges widely condemned by human rights advocates as concocted. He was released early on parole later last year on time served.



Several Chechens with ties to Kadyrov’s security services were found guilty of killing Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov on a bridge next to the Kremlin in 2015.



In 2017, Chechen authorities rounded up men believed to be gay or bisexual and subjected many of them to abuses, including torture and forced disappearances, leading to widespread international condemnation.

AD

At the time, Kadyrov denied the activities, saying gay people in Chechnya do not exist. In subsequent years, Chechen authorities have launched similar anti-gay crackdowns.



AD

Kadyrov built his strongman brand in part through a popular Instagram account with millions of followers in which he posted selfies with well-known people, wild animals and an array of weapons alongside exhortations to his followers and regular praise of Putin.



In 2017, Facebook, which owns Instagram, pulled his account after the United States added him to the Magnitsky List, the 2012 law that targets Russian human rights violators. He has subsequently opened other accounts that have been shut down, and at one point, Chechnya created its own version of Instagram to move his followers there.

