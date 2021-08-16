Now, most if not all of the capabilities the United States had envisioned within Afghanistan are no longer possible. While officials have not yet said what kind of engagement they might seek, if any, with the new Taliban government, the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Kabul is likely to remain shuttered in the near term. For now, one official said Monday, the U.S. military remains focused on evacuating Americans and their allies who are stranded in the Afghan capital.