U.S. Marines occupied Haiti from 1915 to 1934, ostensibly to protect American lives and property there, and establishing a pattern of U.S. responsibility for the country. In the Marines’ wake, a succession of dictatorships and military rulers took power, leading to repeated U.S. suspensions of aid. In 1994, after the Clinton administration sent U.S. warships and troops to restore an ousted president to power, the flow of aid was restored.