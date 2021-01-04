“We still believe that that could rapidly move from planning to execution with little or no notice,” a U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an assessment of Iran’s intentions.

In another apparent sign of intensifying concern, acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller late on Sunday abruptly reversed last week’s decision to send the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz back to the United States from the Middle East. The carrier, accompanied by guided-missile destroyers and other ships carrying aircraft including electronic attack planes and the F-18 Super Hornet, is now located in the far eastern section of U.S. Central Command’s naval zone, near India.

Before traveling east, the Nimitz supported an operation to reduce the U.S. troop footprint in Somalia.

The nuclear-powered Nimitz, the Navy’s oldest functioning carrier, has been part of the response to earlier U.S. confrontations with Iran. In 1979, U.S. pilots launched aircraft from her decks in a failed attempt to rescue Americans held hostage in Tehran.

In the lead-up to the first anniversary of the Jan. 3 strike on Soleimani, who oversaw a network of Iranian-supported proxy groups across the Middle East, the Pentagon has taken other steps intended to deter Iran from taking action, including flying B-52 bombers to the region and reducing the staff at the U.S. Embassy. There are about 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq.

The Soleimani strike, which also killed a senior Iraqi militia figure, marked the apex of the Trump administration’s extended confrontation with Iran, which it has identified as its chief rival in the Middle East. Days later, Iran launched a significant missile attack on a U.S.-occupied base in Iraq.

In recent weeks, Iranian officials have warned of further retaliation and issued a series of threats against the United States, saying that not even President Trump himself is safe.

On Sunday, thousands of Iraqi militia supporters gathered in Baghdad to commemorate the deaths in a vociferous but tightly stage-managed event. From a stage above the central Tahrir Square, militia officials urged the expulsion of U.S. troops from Iraq as the crowd waved flags and chanted anti-American songs.

Iran-linked militia groups have been blamed for regular attacks on U.S. diplomatic and military facilities over the past year, most recently firing a barrage of 21 rockets at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after a months-long lull in hostilities. But in the run-up to Trump’s departure from office, Iraqi militia officials have mostly appeared to want to rein in any possibility of escalation, condemning rocket attacks and insisting that they do not intend to threaten the U.S. Embassy in the short term.

“We will not enter the embassy of evil nor topple the government, there is plenty of time for that,” Abu Hussain al-Hamidawi, secretary general of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia said Sunday in a statement.

The Soleimani strike intensified a long-standing dilemma for Iraqi leaders, who must juggle the desires of the United States, a major financial and military ally, with those of Iran, with whom Iraq shares a long border and deep religious and social ties.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has likened his task as prime minister to a near-impossible tightrope walk. He has tried to rein the militias in by targeting their revenue streams and installing political allies at the top of security institutions. But resistance has been significant: After a botched attempt to arrested the alleged perpetrators of an attack on the U.S. Embassy in June, gunmen in pickup trucks cruised Baghdad’s Green Zone, demanding their comrades’ release. Most were let go and welcomed back to the group’s headquarters as heroes.

While most Iraqi political leaders acknowledged the anniversary of Soleimani’s killing, some with statements, others with tweets, the prime minister made no public mention.

The U.S.-Iran tensions have manifest in other ways for Iraq, which is already grappling with a major economic crisis.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had renewed a sanctions waiver that allows Iraq to import Iranian energy products. The extension of the waiver from 45 to 90 days appeared to diminish one of the immediate sources of pressure on Kadhimi’s government as it tries to chart a path between American pressure to reduce Iranian influence in Iraq and Iranian attempts to deepen their ascendancy.

“The Secretary has renewed the sanctions waiver for 90 days for Iraq to engage in financial transactions related to the import of electricity from Iran,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement. “The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports.”