While the agreement was in effect, the amount of time the U.S. government estimated it would take for Iran to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon expanded from no more than a few months to about one year. After President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, reimposed the lifted sanctions and added more than 1,500 new ones in an effort to cripple Iran’s economy, Iran expanded its enrichment efforts. The breakout time is now estimated to be two to three months.