Simultaneously, the Justice Department announced that it had filed a civil forfeiture action for Iranian-made weapons bound for Yemen that were seized by U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf late last year and earlier this year. It also said it had sold 1.1 million barrels of Iranian oil from four ships headed to Venezuela and would put most of the $40 million in proceeds into a fund for terrorism victims.

AD

AD

“The two forfeiture complaints allege sophisticated schemes by the [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] to secretly ship weapons to Yemen and fuel to Venezuela, countries that pose grave risks to the security and stability of their regions,” said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security. “These actions represent the government’s largest-ever civil seizures of fuel and weapons from Iran.”

The sanctions announced Thursday come close to emptying the administration’s quiver of potential actions against Iran, as part of a maximum pressure campaign that so far has failed to achieve its goal of getting Iran to halt its missile development program and stop supporting militant groups in the region. Sanctions against Iran have been levied nearly every week in recent months, and U.S. officials have acknowledged they have very few targets left untouched.

The measures are likely to be the last announced against Iran before the election, less than a week away. Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said the unsealing of documents related to the forfeitures was “divorced from politics” and had been initiated during the summer.

AD

AD

Elliott Abrams, the special envoy for both Iran and Venezuela, said the latest sanctions were a logical extension of a policy that by U.S. estimates has deprived the Iranian government of at least $70 billion that could have been used for missiles and support for proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.