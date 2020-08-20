If the Security Council does not pass a resolution allowing the sanctions suspended almost five years ago to stay that way, they will “snap back” into place. The United States would veto any move that allows the prohibitions to remain lifted.

In a signed letter to Indonesia’s ambassador, Dian Triansyah Djani, Pompeo said Iran had exceeded its limitations under the agreement for uranium enrichment and heavy water, as well as research on advanced centrifuges. He wrote that “extensive efforts and exhaustive diplomacy” with Iran by the European countries that co-signed the pact with the United States – Britain, France and Germany — had failed.

“The United States is therefore left with no choice but to notify the Council that Iran is in significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments,” the letter states, using the acronym for the agreement’s official name.

Under a legal opinion from the State Department, the Trump administration argues it has the right to trigger a snapback of sanctions as a “participant state” in the original agreement, even though it has since withdrawn and begun a steady stream of U.S. sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy.

“That right endures regardless of whether one views the United States as being in non-performance of the commitments it made under the JCPOA or as not currently participating in that political arrangement,” the legal opinion said.

But Russia, China and the European Union, which have tried to keep the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in force, do not think the United States is entitled to use a tool from a deal it has abandoned.

Russia dismissed the U.S. move as “nonexistent,” saying the United States no longer has the authority to trigger what is known as the snapback of sanctions, because Trump withdrew from the landmark 2015 agreement.

The Russian U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told reporters that only a country that is still in the deal can legitimately trigger a snapback.

“He’s not triggering a snapback,” Nebenzia said before Pompeo had even arrived in New York. “Snapback can be triggered by a country that is a participant of the JCPOA, which the U.S. is not.”

Iran echoed that argument, and unveiled two new medium-range missiles, including one named after Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who Trump ordered killed in January.

The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said in a statement that their opposition to the U.S. action has been “very clearly expressed” to the presidency and members of the Security Council.

“We remain guided by the objective of upholding the authority and integrity of the United Nations Security Council,” the statement said. “We call on all UNSC members to refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work.”

Pompeo’s plan to set into motion the eventual resumption of sanctions was heavily advertised. He has been threatening to do so since the spring, and Trump announced Wednesday that he had ordered Pompeo to go to the United Nations to start the process.