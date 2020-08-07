The most prominent target was Lam, who was responsible for implementing the national security law and other acts that have ignited large opposition protests in Hong Kong. Other targets included the current and former police commissioners and other officials responsible for supervising security measures.
The Trump administration said the sanctions are being issued under an executive order signed by the president last month in response to China’s ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong. Officials in the former British colony have imposed a sweeping national security law that allows Beijing to target political opponents in the once-autonomous city.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the administration’s main point man on China policy, issues critiques of the Chinese Communist Party almost daily. His barbs over China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, its response to the coronavirus and its Hong Kong crackdown have made him the most disliked administration official in Beijing’s eyes.
The sanctions allow the United States to seize any property the designated officials may have in the United States, though it is unclear whether any of them have any assets subject to seizure.