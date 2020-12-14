The sanctions, although fewer than what the law allows, include a ban on all U.S. export licenses and authorizations to Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries, and assets freezes and visa restrictions against the organization’s president and three other senior officials.
Lawmakers of both parties had criticized the administration for failing to implement the sanctions following Turkey’s $2.5 billion purchase of the system in 2019, inaction which some charged was due to President Trump’s close relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “the United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector.”
Last year, the White House removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program over concerns that Ankara’s decision to enter a missile defense relationship with Moscow would compromise the security of the program’s sensitive cutting-edge technology.
Erdogan’s government has maintained that offers to sell Turkey the U.S. Patriot missile defense system were unacceptable in terms of timing and price, and a U.S. refusal to include technology transfers.
NATO has also objected to the Russian sale. In his statement, Pompeo urged Turkey “to resolve the S-400 problem immediately in coordination with the United States.”
Turkey, he said, remains “a valued ally and an important regional security partner for the United States.”