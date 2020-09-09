“This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat,” he said, referring to the militant group that once controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq.

“The U.S. decision is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to the ultimate goal, which is an Iraqi Security Force that is capable of preventing an ISIS resurgence and of securing Iraq’s sovereignty without external assistance,” he said.

The announcement marks another milestone in the U.S. military involvement in Iraq, which included as many as 170,000 troops in the years following the 2003 invasion and toppling of Saddam Hussein and as few as several hundred after 2011, when the Obama administration hoped to end costly insurgent wars across the region.

In 2014, the Pentagon poured in thousands of troops once more, after much of the Iraqi army collapsed as Islamic State militants advanced. Since then, U.S. and partner forces have used Baghdad as a seat for overseeing a massive air and ground operation aimed at defeating the extremist group across Iraq and Syria.

Although a shadow of its former self, the Islamic State still poses a threat in Iraq. Militants hide out in rugged territory, sustaining small-scale operations through bribery and extortion in rural communities nearby.

The new reduction gives the White House an opportunity to point to progress toward President Trump’s long-delayed goal of removing troops from the Middle East.

“Look, this . . . president, when he says I’m going to end endless wars, it’s not a slogan like it’s been for Democrats and past presidents. It is an actual truth,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News on Wednesday.

But the U.S. military presence remains robust across the Middle East — and in some places, including Saudi Arabia, is larger than when Trump took office — as his administration juggles his desire to bring troops home and his hard-line stance against Iran.

While the president has repeatedly expressed a desire to remove troops from Syria and Afghanistan, he has appeared less concerned about Iraq, where some officials see U.S. forces as a bulwark against increased Iranian influence. Iraq has also been the site of repeated attacks by Iranian-backed militias on U.S. military and diplomatic facilities.

Tensions skyrocketed in January when a U.S. drone killed a senior Iranian military leader, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad’s airport. In response, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at a base in western Iran, resulting in varying degrees of brain injuries among dozens of U.S. service members.

In recent months, U.S. forces have been consolidating into larger bases across Iraq in preparation for an expected drawdown.

The Trump administration is also expected to announce a plan later this week to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan by late October.