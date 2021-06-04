Tobin noted that Justice Department policies call for law enforcement, in most circumstances, first to notify and negotiate with media members’ whose records they seek, and to get the attorney general’s personal approval. Agents did not appear to have followed the policies, Tobin asserted. On May 28, a day before the deadline the FBI had given the media company to respond to its demand, Gannett asked a judge to quash the subpoena. A ruling on the company’s motion has yet to be issued.