Tuesday’s session could prove more contentious as Republican lawmakers zero-in on the tenure of Monaco and Gupta during the Obama administration, in which each served at the Justice Department and Monaco also spent time as the White House’s homeland security adviser.

Conservatives already have aimed heavy criticism at Gupta, calling her a liberal activist with extreme positions on race and social justice who would seek to use the department’s No. 3 position to dismantle local police departments. Those attacks have been countered by support for Gupta from numerous law enforcement officials and police unions who said she collaborated with them while leading the civil rights division under President Barack Obama.

During Garland’s hearing, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) raised concerns about both Gupta and Kristen Clarke, whom Biden has nominated to lead that division. (Clarke’s confirmation hearing is unlikely to take place until next month.)

“One need not look very far back into their respective records to find evidence that they are all about politics in the Justice Department — calls to defund the police as recently as June of last year, calls to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement,” said Cornyn, who voted in support of Garland. “All of these should be non-starters for anyone assuming a position in law enforcement. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not sure.”

Last month, Cornyn also took to Twitter to highlight Gupta’s answer during a Senate hearing in June 2020 in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Then, Cornyn had asked a panel of civil rights advocates whether “all Americans are racist.”

“I think we all have implicit bias and racial bias. Yes, I do,” replied Gupta, who was serving as president of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights.

In her prepared remarks, Gupta plans to cite her work in Tulia, Tex., shortly after graduating law school, in which she represented 38 people wrongly convicted in a drug case and helped get them a pardon from then-governor Rick Perry (R).

That case, Gupta intends to tell the senators, “helped usher in a new era of bipartisan criminal justice reform. . . . When approaching the most entrenched problems of our time, I have been able to forge alliances across the political spectrum and build relationships of trust.”

Gupta’s supporters have called the GOP attacks spurious, emphasizing that she has not called for defunding the police. Last year, she said that police reform alone won’t “solve the problem of police violence,” and suggested examining the level of investments in police agencies and minority communities.

Some high-profile conservatives, including Bill Kristol and Grover Norquist, and several law enforcement organizations, including the National Fraternal Order of Police, have expressed support for Gupta.

During a conference call with reporters last week organized by the Leadership Conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called Cornyn’s criticism “offensive” and said Gupta will be a “tremendous force in taking policing and making it better.”

Monaco’s nomination is not expected to draw as much heat from Republicans, though she is seeking a position that became politically charged during the Trump era.

The Trump administration’s first deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, oversaw special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign. His successor, Jeffrey Rosen, was running the Justice Department in January when supporters of President Donald Trump breached federal security during an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Monaco has expressed frustration that career government officials and technical experts were disregarded or dismissed for political reasons under Trump, and she has pledged to help Garland restore the Justice Department’s independence from partisan politics.

In her prepared remarks, Monaco plans to highlight her work over 15 years at the Justice Department in the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

