“Did you, or anyone on your behalf or anyone in or affiliated with the Biden campaign transition or administration, pressure those organizations with threats of retaliation if they did not support your nomination?” Cotton asked.

“No, Senator,” Gupta responded.

“There were no — there were no threats to cut off access or influence to the Department of Justice if those law enforcement organizations did not support your nomination?” he pressed.

Officials representing nine of the country’s premier law enforcement professional organizations told The Washington Post this week they were not pressured into supporting Gupta’s nomination. Some added that they were taken aback by Cotton’s questioning, which had implied they had caved in to threats.

“I was kind of shocked by it,” said Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police. “If he really suspects that, then he doesn’t really know the law enforcement organizations as well as he thinks he does, and he certainly doesn’t know Vanita Gupta as well as I know her.”

A spokesman for Cotton declined to comment on the basis for his questions to Gupta or the assertions by the law enforcement groups.

The episode is indicative of the rancorous political battle surrounding Gupta’s confirmation and the unusual set of groups that support her. Gupta is a veteran civil rights lawyer who, as head of its Civil Rights Division in the Obama administration, led the Justice Department’s efforts to crack down on troubled police departments and force reforms. She most recently led the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and some Republican lawmakers have cast her as a fierce partisan intent on imposing an ultraliberal agenda.

But Gupta also enjoys the support of police chiefs, sheriffs and major law enforcement groups — whose views tend to skew conservative — from across the country. She received endorsement letters from the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the Major County Sheriffs of America and many others. At her confirmation hearing, she expressed regret over previous strident tweets critical of Republicans, sought to assure lawmakers that she had moderated some of her past positions and asserted that, if confirmed, she would not let her personal views interfere with her enforcing the law.

As the associate attorney general, Gupta would oversee the Justice Department’s Civil and Civil Rights Divisions, as well as components that award grants to law enforcement. She seems destined for a bruising, partisan vote to advance out of the committee and ultimately be confirmed, and it is unclear how soon the full Senate could take up her nomination.

Officials with the nine law enforcement groups said Gupta had won their support either through her many years of working with them on police-reform initiatives, or in answering their questions in recent meetings. They expressed varying levels of dismay about Cotton’s implications.

Pasco said his group was used to taking jabs from lawmakers, but Cotton’s comments were “certainly not the kind of insinuation that we’re used to or pleased by.”

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, called the line of questioning, “absurd,” adding, “Do you really think you can stand up to law enforcement and threaten them? Do you really think that’s going to work?” He said his group had a relationship with Gupta dating back years from when she participated in discussions about rewriting their use-of-force guidelines.

“We never forgot that she stood with us when it mattered,” Wexler said.

David Mahoney, sheriff of Dane County, Wis., and president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, said, “I absolutely have not been pressured,” and that he and his organization supported Gupta because of her openness to talking with them about the challenges facing law enforcement.

“I think it’s highly political,” he said of Cotton’s comments. “And I don’t pay much attention to that.”

Kym Craven, executive director of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, said her group received “no pressure at all,” and questioned why Cotton would have that idea.

“We are a policing profession, and our reputations are based on what we do and what we say,” Craven said. “And certainly we would not go along with something where we felt we were coerced into making any recommendations for anybody.”

Sarah Guy, a representative of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said her organization “did not receive any such pressure,” without providing any additional detail. Anthony Chapa, the executive director of the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, called Cotton’s insinuation “totally false.”

“It’s politics,” Chapa said. “We care, of course, but it’s a different focus than we would have. Our focus is how best to serve our communities, and the senator’s focus is how best to serve his constituents.”

Peter Koutoujian, the sheriff of Middlesex County, Mass., and president of the Major County Sheriffs of America, said of Gupta, “At no point did she or any member of the transition team threaten or attempt to coerce us — in fact that would have only hurt their cause.”

Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, similarly said, “At no time was FLEOA subject to any threats of retaliation or pressure to endorse Ms. Gupta for her role at the Department of Justice. As Ms. Gupta mentioned, we would never allow ourselves to be subject to such threats nor would the making of such threats result in an endorsement.”

When Gupta turned away Cotton’s second question on the topic by asserting that law enforcement groups were “not people who would take lightly to being pressured in any improper way,” Cotton seemed to reference a specific conversation.

“Are you aware of the phrase ‘not enough’ being used in these conversations?” Cotton asked, referring to law enforcement organizations purportedly being told it was “not enough” to support only the nominations of Merrick Garland to be attorney general and Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney general, the department’s No. 2 position.

Officials with the law enforcement groups said they were unaware of such a conversation, and in some cases, it would not have made sense. Laura Cooper, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, noted that her group did not support Garland’s nomination because he would not meet with its leaders, though they did support Gupta.

“I can definitively tell you that Major Cities received no such pressure at all,” she said, adding she had no position on Cotton’s questioning. “Confirmation hearings can be quite interesting and very entertaining, and I would chalk it up to that.”

Cotton is far from the first lawmaker to use questions of a nominee to make an implication unsupported by the known facts. In his Senate confirmation hearing in 2018, then-Sen. Kamala D. Harris famously asked Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh if he had talked with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, about the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.