The application says the investigation sought to determine who might have told the reporters classified details contained in three news stories: a May 2017 report about Donald Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s conversations with Russia’s then-ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak; a June 2017 report about the Obama administration’s efforts to battle Russian election interference the previous year; and a July 2017 report about conversations between Kislyak and Jeff Sessions, who was a U.S. senator in 2016, at the time of the conversations, and later became Trump’s first attorney general.