Amid an outcry from First Amendment advocates, President Biden has called for an end to the practice of seizing journalists’ phone and email records.
The 12-page application for the court order — signed by Michael Sherwin, then-acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia — seeks the email records of three reporters whose identities are redacted in the public version of the document. Previous department documents have identified the reporters as Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller, and Adam Entous, who has since left The Post and moved to the New Yorker.
The application says the investigation sought to determine who might have told the reporters classified details contained in three news stories: a May 2017 report about Donald Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s conversations with Russia’s then-ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak; a June 2017 report about the Obama administration’s efforts to battle Russian election interference the previous year; and a July 2017 report about conversations between Kislyak and Jeff Sessions, who was a U.S. senator in 2016, at the time of the conversations, and later became Trump’s first attorney general.
The application makes clear that investigators believed people working in Congress were the likely sources of the information. No one was ever charged with making disclosures to the reporters, and the unsealing of the application is further evidence that the investigation is over.
The Justice Department first revealed in May that it had sought phone and email records from the three reporters. Investigators obtained phone records but were unable to obtain email records for the journalists, according to Justice Department notification letters sent to the reporters.
Since revealing that it used secret orders to obtain Post reporters’ records, the Justice Department has made similar disclosures regarding efforts to secretly obtain communication records of four New York Times reporters and one CNN reporter for unrelated stories.
In all of those cases, investigators sought not the content of the conversations or messages, but the records of who the reporters were contacting, and when.
In ordering the release of key documents Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui noted in an order that even after acknowledging the investigation’s existence, prosecutors continued to try to keep secret the specific stories under investigation.
The judge refused, questioning why “the scope of unsealing was so narrow” given that the investigation was closed without any criminal charges. In a four-page order, Faruqui noted the government’s “sealing power may not be exercised indiscriminately,” and cited a July 2020 opinion written by the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, in his former position as a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
“A sealed matter is not generally, as the government persists in imagining, ‘nailed into a nondescript crate, stored deep in a sprawling, uncatalogued warehouse,’ ” Faruqui wrote, quoting Garland’s evocation of the 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Faruqui chided prosecutors for their initial reluctance to release even redacted documents, saying that their “anti-redaxer stance is puzzling” and adding that the government “has a continuing duty to timely move to lift a non-disclosure order after the factors warranting it expire.”
Barr declined to comment on Tuesday. Justice Department spokespeople did not immediately return messages seeking comment.