What was your reaction to the piece?

My reaction on reading this story was first sadness for the men, then disgust with the whole situation, and finally resignation. As a country, we should be better than this. We should be the shining city on the hill, the holders of the moral high ground; and yet instead, we’ve given way to television leadership. — Daniel Carp, 32, Army, 2010-2016

Many veterans suffer from PTSD and related issues. We believe in the chain of command and the UCMJ. How a non-veteran with no idea of service pardon a criminal who deserved his punishment is a slap in the face to those who served honorably. I am disgusted that my honorable service with so many others who served is used as a political statement. — Ann Wells, 60, Air Force, 1980-2008

I have felt the guilt, confusion, and disillusion of surviving war and coming home. At least I can say, our unit did our best, and even though we did not ultimately succeed, we did what the American people asked of us with as much honor as possible. These soldiers are stained forever by the contemptible actions of a ratings-obsessed president. — Dario DiBattista, 36, Marine Corps, 2001-2007

Just 50 years ago, I was in Army officer candidate school, learning to lead and be led. Our training focused from the start on the difficulties of having to make decisions quickly but consistently with the rules of engagement. Lt. Lorance must have missed those sessions. He seemed to enter combat command with a determination to kill Afghans, and it appears he did not respect them at all. — Tom Knutsen, Army, 1969-1972

I spent just shy of a decade in the Army as an infantryman. I went to Iraq twice and was deployed around the same time as first platoon to Afghanistan. I saw combat on two of my deployments. This could have been me. Over two dozen of the men I served with have died, most by suicide. I buried one of my best buddies in November after he took his own life. Suicide is a plague among us. For a platoon to have lost five men and have four more serious attempts signals there is a deep, deep hurt for those men.

I served because I thought and still think that the U.S. is a force for good in the world. I wanted to help the people in Afghanistan. I was honored to spend my year in Afghanistan in a role that let me spend time working with the locals to build their nation. The very core of my going there and risking my life was jeopardized by Lorance. — Matthew Kurtz, 32, Army, 2005-2013

My reading of this caused me to weep as I haven’t in a few years. I feel empathy for these young men and their families. Those that serve together in a unit know each other better than those who weren’t there. The feelings of friendship and loyalty as well as disgust and hatred are stronger than most people experience in their lifetimes. — Cody Francis, 50, Navy, 1993-2006

I’m a former paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne Division and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, yet I can only relate to some of the experiences of First Platoon. It’s difficult to read about so many enthusiastic young men who enlisted to defend their country only to be left physically and emotionally ravaged by battle, PTSD, suicide, and gut-wrenching betrayal from their “commander in chief.” Trump relied on a bogus Fox News court-martial instead of having faith in the outcome of our military’s justice system. From day one, enlisted soldiers are conditioned to follow commands from their superiors. Any hesitation brings some combination of verbal and physical punishment. Outright refusal of an order can lead to severe nonjudicial or judicial punishment. I’m proud of the men who recognized and defied Lt. Lorance’s unlawful orders, but I completely understand how some of these young men followed them without question. It can be very difficult to determine if an Afghan is a combatant or noncombatant. — Craig Gagel, 41, Army, 2000-2003

Having commanded an infantry platoon and company in Vietnam in the same area that Lt. Calley had committed a terrible atrocity, my men suffered the consequences. When you’re losing your troops regularly in a horrible manner to booby traps and snipers, it’s hard to maintain discipline — but that is a huge part of a leader’s job. When you’ve been there 3 days you have no excuse. — Buck Cameron, Army, 1969-71 active duty; 1971-1988 Army Reserve

The truth is, military life in a war zone is basic: it’s kill or be killed, stand up for one another, and get people back home safe. Sometimes you have a person who determines the war given to them isn’t dramatic or brutal enough for their expectations and, in an effort to win medals and feed their egos, they make up their own rules to try and will the war to be more than it is. They’re no longer serving the mission or their soldiers; they’re serving themselves. — Daniel McNamara, 35, Army, 2008-2012

I followed this story last year. I’m so unbelievably sorry that this platoon didn’t receive the support they needed when they returned from this and subsequent deployments. That despite Lorance being found guilty, they were still blacklisted and became victims of disgusting politicization of the military and the Army by its own commander in chief. It saddens me to know the facts didn’t matter to the president in the end and these guys paid for it. I wasn’t in combat. I served in the Army for almost 8 years, with 2 overseas assignments but didn’t pay the way these soldiers did. It makes me grateful to be able to call them fellow veterans. — Victoria Chamberlin, 36, Army, 2013-2020

The waste of human lives and potential by both war and mental illness is devastating. The impact on the spouses and children is the most heart wrenching. When I came back from the Gulf War in the 1990s, veterans were either ignored or subtlety mocked. Today I feel there is too much hero worship and the desire to extol greatness in ordinary people doing work that most Americans do not want to do. This hero worship blinds us from acknowledging the mental health crisis in our military and veteran population. — David Williams, 56, Navy, 1987-1993

I’m a Vietnam combat veteran and this story has infuriated me. These platoon members have been destroyed by the aftermath of the honorable deed of upholding the best of the armed forces. Their selfless decision to report war crimes committed by their platoon commander should make them heroes for standing up for military order. — Raphael Kearns, 71, 1967-1971, Navy corpsman, serving in Vietnam in 1970; 1974-1989, Navy nurse school officer

I cried. I saw too many people coming back damaged. I vowed I wouldn’t be. Vets have been given the short stick on mental health care, and I see more headstones, divorces, and substance abuse. All of us just want a good night’s sleep and to be functional at work and at home. — Robert Halcombe, 64, Navy, 1978-1986

My job for my year in Afghanistan was to defend soldiers. Sometimes the charges were serious; sometimes they were minor, like not showing up to formation, consuming alcohol in theater — telltale signs of soldiers falling apart and command neglect. I defended dozens of other soldiers who were ignored and discarded — the command would call them “sh--birds.” Their prior service meant nothing; zero tolerance was the command philosophy. I’m not surprised at how the men of 1st platoon were treated when their cracks started to show. — Jas Easterly, 52, Army Reserve 1989-1997; Active Duty 2005-2013

These men were so focused on their mission to win over the hearts and minds of the Afghan people and in just a few minutes all that was destroyed by one bad order given. I can see how in their minds they failed every aspect of their mission and how every soldier who was killed prior to that day was for nothing. You get close to the locals almost like family, and they feel the pain a regular civilian would feel if they lost the respect of a close family member. — Chris Young, 45, Marine Corps, 1992-1996

What does the country owe 1st Platoon?

The country owes them the respect and recognition for what they had to endure. And a public discussion of how difficult it was for them to first witness those murders and then testify against Lorance. And that after all of that and he was convicted as he should have been, but pardoned by a president who mouths his support for veterans while exploiting situations like this one for nothing but his personal political benefit. That contributed to the ill-health and deaths of these soldiers as much as the war and its aftermath. Trump’s pardon, prompted by Fox News’ platform, made these soldiers pariahs in some circles rather than applauding them for doing their duty under the most difficult circumstances. — Frank Scafidi, 68, Air Force, 1969-1973

I was moved both to anger and tears in reading this account. We owe them nationally a deep and everlasting apology for their humiliation, pain and suffering. And we owe them our sincere thanks and recognition of their courage and their caring for one another. — Philip Williams, 73, Marine Corps, 1965-1970

It owes restorative justice, first of all, to the Afghans who were the primary victims, to the extent possible. The harm Lorance’s elevation as a hero does to them is impossible to imagine.

To the men of the platoon, who sought to make amends and testify honestly about what they saw and did, it owes the opportunity to redeem themselves.— Roberto Arguedas, 39, Marine Corps, 2004-2008

Additional comments

I’d like to tell the men of 1st Platoon, you’re not cursed. This atrocity isn’t on you. Don’t carry this weight. Know that what you did was incredibly powerful and strong. And you represent the best of our service. — Stevan Molinar, 30, Army, 2013-2017

