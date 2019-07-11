President Trump’s nominee to become the next top U.S. military officer promised lawmakers on Thursday that, if confirmed, he would not be cowed by the White House as he provides advice on critical matters of national security.

Gen. Mark Milley, who serves as Army chief of staff, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee at a moment when Trump's moves to pull the Pentagon into his border wall plans, Independence Day festivities and other initiatives have generated concerns about eroding the military's nonpartisan traditions.

If confirmed, Milley would replace Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this fall.

Milley’s vow to remain independent came after questioning from Sen. Angus King (I.-Maine) asked Milley if he would challenge the president.

“I believe that, but I think it’s very important to emphasize that the Oval Office is an intimidating place, and the president of the United States is the most powerful leader in the free world,” King said. “To be willing to say, ‘Mr. President, you’re wrong about this,’ or ‘This is the consequences,’ if it’s something that she or he doesn’t want to hear is just, there is no more important responsibility in your career.”

Milley responded that “General Dunford and most of us,” another man whose career was defined by the insurgent wars of the last two decades, have seen a lot of combat.

"Arlington is full of our comrades, and we understand absolutely full well the hazards of our chosen profession," Milley said, referring to the national cemetery a few miles away in Virginia where many U.S. service members are buried.

“We know what this is about, and we will not be intimidated into making stupid decisions,” he said. “We will give our best military advice and not keep the consequences to ourselves.”

If confirmed, Milley will step into a Pentagon undergoing intense leadership upheaval. This week, officials unveiled a plan for putting in place the Defense Department’s third acting secretary this year, as federal personnel rules require acting defense secretary Mark Esper — who has been serving as Milley’s civilian counterpart leading the Army since 2017 — to step aside while SASC considers his nomination to be confirmed in the top Pentagon job.

Senate officials on Thursday said Esper’s confirmation hearing would take place July 16.

Also this week, the man poised to become the Navy’s top officer, Adm. William Moran, announced he would instead retire over his connection to another Navy officer accused of treating female personnel inappropriately.

Those issues have intensified concerns about vacancies at senior levels of the Pentagon in both military and civilian positions. King said the administration was responsible for the lack of confirmed officials, not the Senate, because it had failed to nominate officials for many of the jobs.