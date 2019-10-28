“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,”according to a draft of his opening statement.

Vindman is the first White House official to testify who listened Trump’s call with Zelensky that was exposed by a government whistleblower and triggered an impeachment inquiry. His prepared statement, first reported by the New York Times, largely affirms previous testimony by Fiona Hill, his former boss at the National Security Council, and William “Bill” Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine.