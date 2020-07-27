According to a Democratic committee counsel, lawmakers are expected to ask Barr about his role dispatching federal agents to respond to police-brutality protests that have at times grown violent — first in D.C. and more recently, in Portland, Ore. Several Democratic leaders — including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) — have asked the Justice Department and Homeland Security inspectors general to probe the federal government’s actions in those cities and raised questions about whether they were legal.

“This is a matter of utmost urgency,” Nadler and others wrote earlier this month. “Citizens are concerned that the Administration has deployed a secret police force, not to investigate crimes but to intimidate individuals it views as political adversaries, and that the use of these tactics will proliferate throughout the country.”

But Democrats are also likely to ask about a broader range of topics, including what they see as the politicization of the Justice Department, Barr’s misleading statements defending Trump’s assertion that voting by mail would “open the floodgates to fraud,” and what they call his “failure” to enforce voting rights laws.

They may also ask the attorney general about his failed push to add a question about citizenship status to the 2020 Census, which the House voted to hold Barr in contempt over last year after his Justice Department refused to turn over documents to the House Oversight Committee.

Republicans, meanwhile, are likely to seek the latest information about U.S. Attorney John Durham’s work exploring the origins of the FBI’s 2016 investigation into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Barr recently told Fox News he expected to see developments in Durham’s investigation “hopefully before the end of the summer.” Many Democrats have come to view Durham’s probe as a political exercise meant to discredit the FBI investigation that long dogged Trump’s presidency, though Republicans see it as an effort to uncover FBI corruption in the previous administration.

About two months ago in D.C., Barr orchestrated a massive show of force in response to protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, deploying agents with the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Prisons to help quell unrest.

The move came after demonstrators set a fire at St. John’s Church, not far from the White House. But critics said Barr’s maneuvers went too far — particularly when he ordered the removal of a group of demonstrators from Lafayette Square in front of the White House, just before Trump walked across the area to pose for a photo. Police dispersed the largely peaceful crowd using mounted officers and gas.

More recently, U.S. Marshals — which are part of the Justice Department — participated in a massive federal law enforcement response to violent demonstrations outside the federal courthouse in Portland. Much of the controversy there has been driven by images of Department of Homeland Security personnel in military garb clubbing some protesters and stuffing others into unmarked vehicles, alarming civil liberties advocates.

But the massive federal deployment was reminiscent of what happened in D.C., and with some local mayors raising concern about the administration sending law enforcement to its streets, Barr and Trump revealed they were expanding a Justice Department anti-violence initiative to do just that.

Barr and other officials have stressed that the initiative, called Operation Legend, is separate from the federal government’s response to violence at protests. The Justice Department, Barr has said, is sending hundreds of agents with the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals and others to supplement existing violent-crime task forces. But local leaders have expressed wariness that Barr and Trump have other intentions, and that their moves are meant mainly to help Trump’s political prospects by casting him as a law-and-order president.

In media interviews, Barr has vigorously defended his response to unrest in the country, saying that demonstrations have sometimes become violent and been taken over by groups or people who are more concerned with inciting mayhem than advocating for police reform.

He has insisted that the move on demonstrators in Lafayette Square was not to facilitate a Trump photo op, and that police instead were merely executing a plan that was hatched the night before. Other officials involved, including an Army National Guard officer who witnessed the events, have raised doubts about Barr’s account.

Barr is unlikely to back down from defending the federal government’s aggressive response; as recently as last week, as he was announcing the expansion of Operation Legend, he insisted that the federal government will “continue to confront mob violence.” He could be pressed to offer more specifics, though, particularly with regard to the events in Lafayette Square and his role.

A Justice Department official and the White House press secretary have said Barr urged officials on the scene to push back the crowd, though Barr later told the Associated Press that he did not give the “tactical” order for law enforcement to move in.

“I was frustrated and I was also worried that as the crowd grew, it was going to be harder and harder to do. So my attitude was get it done, but I didn’t say, ‘Go do it,’ ” Barr said.

The Justice Department and Homeland Security inspectors general have said they will examine the federal response in Portland and D.C., which Barr could use as a reason to decline answering questions about the matter.

Barr is also sure to face scrutiny about his personal interventions in the criminal cases against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Trump associate Roger Stone.

Stone was convicted in December of lying to Congress as it investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier this year, as Stone was awaiting sentencing, Barr overruled the recommendation for a penalty that career prosecutors gave to a judge in favor of a more lenient one. One of the prosecutors on that case, Aaron Zelinsky, testified to the House Judiciary Committee last month that the move was “based on political considerations.” Stone was ultimately sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted the term earlier this month — a move Barr reportedly opposed.

A counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said current and former Justice Department officials have come forward since with their own whistleblower accounts, but did not name whom.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his dealings with a Russian diplomat. But as he was awaiting sentencing, he switched legal teams and tried to attack his own case, and soon gained an ally in Barr’s Justice Department. Barr ordered the U.S. attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, to review the matter, and at Jensen’s recommendation, then had the Justice Department try to get the case dismissed.

The move again raised questions about politicization. A D.C. federal judge initially balked at granting the department’s request, though he was ordered to do so by an appeals court — which sided with Barr. The judge is now himself challenging that decision.

