Barr’s memos speak directly to one of the biggest complaints about the FBI made by President Trump and his supporters — that agents wrongly surveilled former campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.
A Justice Department inspector general report issued last year found major problems with the FBI’s justifications for surveilling Page, saying that many of the statements made by law enforcement to the court to support the warrant did not hold up to closer scrutiny.
Republicans have long complained that the FBI’s concerns about Russian attempts to influence people in Trump’s orbit should have been addressed by giving the Trump campaign a briefing about specific individuals who may be of concern.
Barr’s memo creates a policy making it more likely the FBI would give such a defensive briefing to politicians or their campaigns.
Because counterintelligence investigations are generally closely-held secrets within the government, it’s unclear if Barr’s memos will have any immediate impact on current investigations.
FBI was justified in opening Trump campaign probe, but case plagued by ‘serious failures,’ inspector general finds
In the wake of the inspector general’s highly critical report of the FBI’s investigation of Page, the bureau has announced dozens of changes meant to tighten the process by which agents seek and conduct such surveillance.
Barr’s second memo is designed to go further, creating a new office to audit the FBI’s national security work — creating, in essence, an additional internal watchdog inside the FBI.
“A separate office devoted to internal auditing and headed by a senior FBI official will ensure that rigorous and robust auditing, which is an essential ingredient to an effective compliance regime, is carried out,” Barr wrote in the memo.