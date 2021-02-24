Burns, who most recently served as the deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration, is expected to be asked about his approach to gathering intelligence on the United States’ biggest adversaries, with China at the top of the list.

He would take over the CIA at a moment of transition, as the agency refocuses on espionage against nation-states after nearly two decades of counterterrorism operations, which some current and former officials have said drained too many resources and distracted the CIA from its classic spying mission.

When President Biden nominated Burns last month, he emphasized what he called their shared belief “that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect.”

The intelligence agencies, and the CIA in particular, were favorite targets for President Donald Trump, who often accused agency personnel of fabricating evidence and false theories about his campaign’s connections to Russia.

Burns does not have a background in the intelligence community, but his career in the Foreign Service placed him at the center of major foreign policy decisions and sensitive negotiations for decades, and he regularly interacted with intelligence officials.

Burns’s memoir is filled with anecdotes about colleagues in the CIA with whom he worked.

Robert Richer, a former No. 2 in the CIA’s clandestine service, served with Burns in two overseas postings, including in the Middle East.

“I saw a man who was multidimensional, a man who listened, including to contrary views, and was able to take multiple inputs of information and process them,” Richer said when Burns was nominated. Burns “knows the building,” Richer said, referring to CIA headquarters.

Burns retired in 2014 after a 33-year career in the Foreign Service.

Current and former intelligence officers have enthusiastically greeted the nomination, believing that Burns’s close relationship with Biden and his lengthy foreign policy experience will strengthen an agency still recovering from four tumultuous years under Trump.

Some former officials have also encouraged Burns to aggressively confront Russia, which has interfered in U.S. elections and is blamed for a massive breach of American computer systems. The country is also a suspect in a series of mysterious illnesses suffered by intelligence officers and diplomats that some believe may have been caused by microwaves aimed at American personnel.

“Given his long record of taking care of his people at the State Department, Burns can quickly regain the trust of the workforce by making this issue a priority,” Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer, who believes he was targeted in a Russian attack, wrote recently.

Burns also has extensive experience with Iran, playing a key role in the Obama administration’s efforts to forge a nuclear deal that was scrapped by Trump.

With Jake Sullivan, Biden’s White House national security adviser, Burns helped lead back-channel conversations with Iran that led to the 2015 agreement signed with the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.

Biden has pledged to reenter the pact, but it remains to be seen on what terms. The CIA plays a key role in determining Iran’s capacity to develop and build a nuclear weapon.

