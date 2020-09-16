FBI Director Christopher A. Wray is expected to appear Thursday before a House committee to testify about threats to the U.S. homeland — a hearing that comes amid heated partisan debates about intelligence assessments and the upcoming presidential election.

Wray is due to testify before the Democratic-controlled House Homeland Security Committee. A number of other agency leaders typically appear at such hearings, but the Trump administration has resisted sending many of its intelligence officials to appear before Congress. Lawmakers and the White House have accused each other of politicizing sensitive intelligence issues, and some legislators have suggested that it may be counterproductive to have such a hearing at all with less than two months until the election.

President Trump’s acting homeland security secretary, Chad Wolf, broke off his agreement to appear alongside Wray at the hearing, prompting a showdown with the committee’s chairman who issued Wolf a subpoena late last week. Chris Miller, who heads the National Counterterrorism Center, also was invited to appear Thursday.

Wray and his FBI have sought to steer clear of such fights, even as Trump and fellow Republicans sharply criticize the bureau’s investigation of a possible conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence operatives interfering with the 2016 election.

A lengthy investigation by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III did not find proof of such a conspiracy, but Mueller’s findings have not ended the angry back-and-forths in Congress over foreign interference in the upcoming election, nor did it end political battles over secret intelligence reports.

Last month, senior federal officials said Russia is using a range of tactics to try to undermine the candidacy of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while China has engaged in largely rhetorical efforts to harm Trump’s chances of being reelected.

U.S. officials insist they are ramping up their security efforts but have not seen the election interference efforts as intense as those in 2016, when Russian intelligence operatives hacked Democrats’ emails and then helped make them public. Officials have also said they are still seeing persistent but largely unsuccessful efforts by foreign-based hackers to penetrate state or local election computer systems.