President Trump’s acting homeland security secretary, Chad Wolf, broke off his agreement to appear alongside Wray at the hearing, prompting a showdown with the committee’s chairman who issued Wolf a subpoena late last week. Chris Miller, who heads the National Counterterrorism Center, also was invited to appear Thursday.
Wray and his FBI have sought to steer clear of such fights, even as Trump and fellow Republicans sharply criticize the bureau’s investigation of a possible conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence operatives interfering with the 2016 election.
A lengthy investigation by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III did not find proof of such a conspiracy, but Mueller’s findings have not ended the angry back-and-forths in Congress over foreign interference in the upcoming election, nor did it end political battles over secret intelligence reports.
Russia is trying to ‘denigrate’ Biden while China prefers ‘unpredictable’ Trump not be reelected, senior U.S. intelligence official says
Last month, senior federal officials said Russia is using a range of tactics to try to undermine the candidacy of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while China has engaged in largely rhetorical efforts to harm Trump’s chances of being reelected.
U.S. officials insist they are ramping up their security efforts but have not seen the election interference efforts as intense as those in 2016, when Russian intelligence operatives hacked Democrats’ emails and then helped make them public. Officials have also said they are still seeing persistent but largely unsuccessful efforts by foreign-based hackers to penetrate state or local election computer systems.