Police pointed guns at a man and his grandmother, video shows. They claim he ran a stop sign.
Tye Anders, 21, is facing a felony charge for evading after he allegedly failed to stop and refused orders to walk toward officers who had their guns drawn.
Separated children mistreated at shelter for migrant youths, lawsuit alleges
Honduran siblings taken from their mother in 2018 said they were mistreated at a now-closed Heartland Alliance shelter in Chicago. The nonprofit denies it.
Minneapolis-area leaders sought to reassure the public and begged for calm after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody Monday prompted nationwide outrage and local protests that gave way to destructive fires, looting and violent clashes.
“To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” the president said on Twitter.
Protests continued as the Justice Department vowed a “robust inquiry” into George Floyd’s death.
The island’s swift lockdown has further frayed a safety net strained by hurricanes and political upheaval.
Federal officials waived the minimum 75 hours of training required for nursing aides, sparking fears about unqualified people providing care for frail patients.
More testing sites are operating, and not all require a doctor’s order and an appointment.
More than 100,000 Americans have died of coronavirus. This is how they lived — and what was lost when they died.
Those remembered here show the outbreak’s sweeping impact on our communities, culture and workplaces.
‘Callous liars’: Pennsylvania Democrats say GOP put them at risk by hiding member’s positive covid-19 test
Outraged Democrats rushed to condemn House Republicans for not disclosing that the novel coronavirus had infiltrated Pennsylvania’s state Capitol, with some demanding resignations and formal investigations into why details about the positive diagnosis were withheld.
A Texas bar, a Wisconsin campground, and a Kentucky gas station have all banned customers from wearing face masks inside their businesses, as many other stores and restaurants nationwide make the coverings a requirement.
A nurse went to New York to work on the front lines — and to find the firefighter who saved her life over 36 years ago
She just wanted to tell him thank you.
Demands for criminal charges rang out Wednesday as authorities identified the four officers involved.
Some experts are saying there’s a good chance the virus will never go away, even after a vaccine is discovered and deployed.
Four states have recently considered bills that would criminalize calling the police when crimes haven’t occurred, and a New York assemblyman revived a bill after an incident in Central Park this week.