The boy’s father took him to a hospital and told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby, but investigators determined Tuesday that the parents had been struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged, Guglielmi said.
“A bullet ricocheted and hit the boy,” Guglielmi said.
Both parents are in custody, but no charges have been filed, he said..
