Police say the man was seen leaving the scene with the shooting suspect and was arrested on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault. The shooting suspect is still at large.
One man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall around 4:30 p.m. Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet, police said. The man shot in the leg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and the other man was treated at the scene.
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, according to a mall official.
Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.
“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” she said.