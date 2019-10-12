This photo provided by WWL-TV shows several construction standing after a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel, under construction suddenly collapsed Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in New Orleans. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (WWL-TV via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS — 1 confirmed dead and 3 unaccounted for after large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.