The bulky vessel with three long legs it can lower to the sea floor to become an offshore platform flipped over Tuesday afternoon miles south of Port Fourchon, a major base for the U.S. oil and gas industry.

One worker was found dead on the surface of the water, Watson said Wednesday. Divers were heading to the local area Wednesday afternoon, Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer John Micheli said.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III said time was critical in the rescue effort, especially because more rough weather was in the forecast.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Officials: Student was killed in rape attempt

Missing California college student Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student, and the suspect’s father helped hide her body, the San Luis Obispo County district attorney said Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Paul Flores and an accessory after murder charge against his father, Ruben Flores, for helping him conceal Smart’s body, which has never been found, District Attorney Dan Dow said.

The two were arrested Tuesday after years of investigations and searches that recently led to evidence connected to Smart’s killing.

Smart, 19, of Stockton, was last seen May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party. She was inebriated at the time and Flores, a fellow freshman at the school, had offered to walk her home.

Flores killed Smart in his dorm room, Dow said. Investigators, who launched a renewed search Tuesday at his father’s property in nearby Arroyo Grande, believe they know where the body was buried but have not yet located it or disclosed the location.

— Associated Press

Gold Rush town to shed noose from logo

The California Gold Rush town of Placerville will change its logo to remove a noose that stems from its mid-19th-century reputation as “Hangtown” following lynchings of criminal suspects by mobs of miners.

The City Council voted Tuesday night to remove the noose after listening to emotional comment from residents, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.

Some argued that it is part of the history of the town, but others said it is violent and gives the city a bad reputation, the station reported.

The council’s vote was unanimous.

The decision comes amid a reconsidering of images of nooses in the context of racial injustice and the history of violence against Black people in America.

The signs and symbols of Hangtown are commonplace in Placerville, the El Dorado County seat in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada about two hours northeast of San Francisco.

The circular logo shows a miner washing gold in a stream. The noose hangs from a tree in the background. Written around the image are the words “City of Placerville,” “Old Hangtown” and “1854,” the year the city was incorporated.

According to the city’s history presentation, the area was first called Dry Diggins — a reference to a type of mining — and then became known as Hangtown when three men — two French and one Chilean — were lynched in 1849 on suspicion of crimes.

— Associated Press

Escaped 'beefalo' caught after months on lam: After more than 250 days on the run, an 800- to 900-pound beefalo that has been roaming the woods in western Connecticut since it escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse has been captured, police said. Nicknamed "Buddy," the beefalo, a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, eluded its handlers on Aug. 3 while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing business in Plymouth. Buddy's adventures, including appearances on a wildlife camera set up by police, inspired the creation of several social media accounts in his name. Buddy was hanging out with some cows on a farm when the farm owner snagged him and eventually got him into a trailer, Plymouth police Capt. Edward Benecchi told the Hartford Courant.