Koren told reporters that no arrests had been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available, but that authorities did not believe there was any danger to the public.
Police went to the hookah bar, identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.
— Associated Press
Report: Cowboy outfits had negative effect
A school pep club’s “country” theme, for which some student fans dressed like cowboys for a basketball game against a school from Alaska’s only Indian reserve, wasn’t intended to be “racially provocative,” but it had a negative effect that was “predictable and should have been prevented,” according to the findings of an investigation of the incident released Friday.
The investigation was conducted by the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District following a Feb. 5 game between the Ketchikan Kings and the Metlakatla Chiefs.
The report from the borough school board and district administration said the Ketchikan High School pep club has long planned themed outfits for home games as a way to show school spirit. For the “country” theme, students wore outfits that included cowboy hats and plaid shirts, leading to an “association with a ‘Cowboys vs. Indians’ theme” that was foreseeable and should have been prevented, the report said. “For this we must take accountability,” it said.
The situation was “escalated” by the behavior of some Ketchikan students that “included inappropriate racist remarks and sounds directed toward the opposing team,” according to the report.
The report included apologies to Metlakatla and the native community.
— Associated Press