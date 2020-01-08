A lifeboat crew was dispatched from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, and a helicopter launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. Once they arrived, the aircrew located two of the four crew members and transferred them to a nearby hospital for additional treatment. Both mariners rescued were described as hypothermic. One of them required CPR, and the Coast Guard said that person was pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The identity of the dead marines hasn’t officially been released.