WILMINGTON, Del. — One motorist died and two others were seriously injured in a two-car collision at the entrance of a Delaware shopping center.

Delaware State Police on Sunday identified the driver who died from Saturday’s accident as 75-year-old Ellwood Bell of Claymont.

The crash occurred on a road in front of the Talleyville Shopping Center in Wilmington. Police say Bell turned his car into the path of another car traveling in the opposite direction on the same road. Bell died later at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington.

The two people in the other car — a 21-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger — were sent to a hospital with serious injuries. A police news release says all three motorists were wearing seatbelts. Police are still investigating the crash.

