A 28-year-old suspect from Thayer, Missouri, was arrested about four hours later in neighboring Howell County, King said. Authorities do not believe any other suspects are involved.
The suspect and at least one of the victims knew each other, the sheriff said.
Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state.
No other details were immediately released.
Koshkonong is about 145 miles (233.35 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, Missouri.
