Hoffman says Shannon approached the vehicles to offer help. Then, an SUV struck the minivan while Young was still in it. Shannon was hit by one of the vehicles involved in the second collision.

The driver of the car and the SUV suffered minor injuries. Both have been treated and released from a hospital. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD