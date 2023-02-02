1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said.
Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released. Police said more information would be released when available.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate.
Police use-of-force is being scrutinized nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.