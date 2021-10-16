The constable deputies were working extra security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’s report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m., according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.
The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when another person ambushed them, Herman’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook. That man had an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire on them from behind, according to authorities. The third deputy was shot when he came to help.
One of the first deputies who was shot, Kareem Atkins, died of his wounds, according to the constable’s office.
— Associated Press
THE NATION
At least 13 auto safety rules are overdue
As traffic fatalities spike in the coronavirus pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and estimated to save thousands of lives.
A governors’ highway safety group says the United States faces a “car crash epidemic” at the same time that safety rules languish.
An Associated Press review of rulemaking by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under the past three presidents found at least 13 auto safety rules past due.
— Associated Press
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 paroled: Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the New York State Board of Parole on Oct. 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.
Bill Clinton expected to leave hospital Sunday: Former president Bill Clinton remained hospitalized Saturday night as he recovered from an infection and is expected to be discharged Sunday, his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California at Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday "to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," his spokesman, Angel Ureña, said in a statement Thursday. On Saturday, he noted Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight again to continue to receive intravenous antibiotics.
— Staff and wire reports