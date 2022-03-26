The gunman then fled in a car with “other unknown subjects, he said.

More than two hours after the shooting, police stopped that vehicle on an expressway in Chicago, Balogh said. The car’s owner was taken into custody and was being questioned as a person of interest, he said.

A gun was seized as evidence, but no charges have been announced.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie.

A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the wrist was in stable condition, Balogh said.

Officials said earlier that a third person was shot and ran away, but Balogh said no other victims had been found as of Saturday afternoon.

— Associated Press

Ex-candidate out on bail in child porn case

A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine was bailed out of jail on Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler, 75, was released in the afternoon after a day in custody. He had been held on $50,000 bail.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at his home. Cutler twice ran for governor as an independent, using his personal wealth to pay for the unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler faces four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, prosecutors have said.

— Associated Press



Colorado wildfire forces evacuations: About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the Table Mesa neighborhood, Boulder police said Saturday on Twitter. The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year. Eldorado Canyon State Park has been closed, and authorities have ordered people who are hiking or climbing in the area to evacuate. University of Colorado Boulder Police are evacuating the south campus, and police blocked westbound traffic on roads near the blaze.



Bodies of Marines transferred to U.S.: The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred to Dover Air Force Base on Friday, U.S. Marine Corps officials said. The Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines: Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Mass.; Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky.