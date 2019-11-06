He came back minutes later and opened fire on employees behind the counter, Buttle said.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The gunman was described by witnesses as a thin man in his 30s, wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a San Diego Chargers beanie. He was possibly driving a dark blue sedan, police said.

