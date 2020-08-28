Orlando television station WFTV reports that a county environmental service department worker was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk when it collapsed. The hole was near an electrical transformer and the three firefighters were shocked when the area became energized, according to WFTV.
Lake Mary is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Orlando.
