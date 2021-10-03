No arrests have been made, Simon said.
Early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station, said Simon, who added investigators are trying to confirm that information.
“People were a little reluctant at first, but they started talking and we’re following leads,” the sheriff said.
Surveillance footage from the parking lot shows a small white sedan pull out of the parking lot and head north on U.S. 15 toward Bishopville, the sheriff said.
The name of the man killed has not been released.