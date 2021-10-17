Homecoming events on Sunday as well as classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled. The university set a curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Early Wednesday morning, one person died and three others were wounded in a separate shooting on campus. The university said in a news release that the gunfire involved two people who weren’t enrolled at the school. Two students in the vicinity received injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Jatavious Carroll, 18, was named a suspect in that case, but has not yet been taken into custody, Louisiana State Police said in a news release Sunday evening. The agency is investigating both Grambling State shootings.